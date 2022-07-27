Atria Investments LLC Buys 374 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

