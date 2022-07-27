Atria Investments LLC Buys 665 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $437.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

