Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 562,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

