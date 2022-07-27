Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,146 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYK stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.49 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average is $200.02.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

