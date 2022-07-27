Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,841 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

