Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

