Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 676.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

