Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

