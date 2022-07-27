Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Celanese by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.85.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

