Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.34) to GBX 1,687 ($20.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.71) to GBX 1,665 ($20.06) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 1,475 ($17.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.94) to GBX 1,685 ($20.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Prudential Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.