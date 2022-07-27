Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

