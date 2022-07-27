Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

