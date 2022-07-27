Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HubSpot by 32.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $3,460,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.33.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

