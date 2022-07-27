Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after purchasing an additional 565,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,907,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,789,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.