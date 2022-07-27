Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

