Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE stock opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

