Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 400.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

IAT opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

