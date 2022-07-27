Atria Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40.

