Atria Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $3,808,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $2,834,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 45,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 39,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

