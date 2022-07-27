Atria Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $302.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.08 and its 200 day moving average is $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

