Atria Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.