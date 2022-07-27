Atria Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.20.

Shares of FICO opened at $427.62 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $541.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.97 and its 200-day moving average is $432.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

