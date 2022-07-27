Atria Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

