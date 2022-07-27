Atria Investments LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

