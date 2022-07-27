Atria Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.