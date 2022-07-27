Atria Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $358.87 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

