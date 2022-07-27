Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

