Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

