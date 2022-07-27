Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

