Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 160,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

