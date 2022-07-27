Atria Investments LLC Sells 217 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

