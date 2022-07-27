Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

MU opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

