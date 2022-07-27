Atria Investments LLC Sells 7,266 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 2.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

