Atria Investments LLC Sells 86,766 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,766 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

