Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.10% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,872,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,850,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,435,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

KRBN opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

