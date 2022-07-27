Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

