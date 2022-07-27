Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 26,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 52,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $87.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
