Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.19

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $16.57. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 372,107 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

