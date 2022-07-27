Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.19

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $16.57. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 372,107 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
