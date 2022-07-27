Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.