B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 43,412 shares of company stock worth $773,452 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.