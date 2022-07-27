B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,625,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

