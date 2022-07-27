Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.82.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

