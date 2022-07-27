Banc of California, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,351,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 392,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 367,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

