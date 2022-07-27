Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $65.00. The company traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $10,001,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Banner by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

