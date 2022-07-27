Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

