Berenberg Bank Lowers Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,290

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,415 ($17.05) to GBX 1,290 ($15.54) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 850 ($10.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($19.86).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 736 ($8.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -24.37. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 831.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.27.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($120,534.94). Insiders bought a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,313 over the last 90 days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

