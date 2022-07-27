BGC Partners (BGCP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BGC Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BGCP opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.