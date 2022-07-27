Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Up 0.6%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 11,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 11,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Sky Growth Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSKYU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

