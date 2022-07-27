Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $370.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.84 and a 200-day moving average of $387.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

