Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

